WWE News: WWE Draft expected to return after WrestleMania 33

Is a WWE Draft coming soon?

The WWE Draft is expected to happen after WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

During the previous version of the brand split, one of the most anticipating times of the year was when the WWE Draft occurred. While separating the brands gave an opportunity for superstars to climb the ladder, some feuds became stale over the course of a year. For the current split, matches such as Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho, and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens happened so much that it lost its appeal to most of the fanbase. Thankfully, signs point to a draft taking place to freshen things up.

In case you didn’t know...

The brand extension spawned from a failed attempt of WWE trying to relaunch WCW. After the purchase in 2001, WWE featured talent from WCW on Raw and SmackDown, in hopes to keep the brand alive. However, after the infamous main event between Booker T and Buff Bagwell, followed by an Invasion angle without top stars such as Sting, Hulk Hogan, and many top members of the nWo, WCW folded quickly after the purchase.

The brand extension, in its early years, developed many stars from midcard to main event. Names such as Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, and John “Bradshaw” Layfield all became world champions as a result of the split allowing their talent to be showcased. Unfortunately, the emphasis on separating the brands became less important. This led to a serious of “Raw Supershow” events, where the brands would compete on one show, until it fizzled out altogether.

The heart of the matter

After WrestleMania, WWE typically hits the reset button regarding a fresh set of feuds heading into the off season of the summer, between the week after WrestleMania and SummerSlam. With the brands now being separated again, the WWE Draft is the perfect platform to create this scenario.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently addressed a question regarding whether there will be a draft following WrestleMania. He stated, “Don’t know when but that is my impression.” This hints at a draft occurring, but not specific on the particular timeframe. As previously reported, it could be taking place in June.

Sportskeeda’s take

Last year, the draft occurred in July. Having another draft after WrestleMania would make it 10 months since the last one. If WWE has it around the same time as last year, it would be about two-and-a-half months after WrestleMania. Perhaps having it just a few weeks after WrestleMania would be a good idea, due to the few months between WrestleMania and SummerSlam being not very highly anticipated for the fans. Either way, a draft is necessary, since the feuds are in a major state of refreshment.