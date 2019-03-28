×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer says Becky Lynch is "the biggest name in the business"

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
147   //    28 Mar 2019, 07:26 IST

Becky and Ronda at Evolution
Becky and Ronda at Evolution

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke with Sky News and talked in depth about the rise of Becky Lynch.

Foley stated that Becky Lynch has become the biggest name in the wrestling business.

In case you didn't know. . .

Over the course of the past several months, Becky Lynch has transformed from a bubbly and cheerful babyface into a ruthless anti-hero, with the moniker of "The Man" alongside her name.

Becky Lynch's sudden rise forced WWE to heavily modify the main event of WrestleMania 35, which was originally supposed to be Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey. The trio recently appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter to promote the highly-anticipated bout.

The heart of the matter

Earlier, Mick Foley had warned that not letting women close the show would result in major fan backlash. Foley shared his thoughts on the Raw Women's Title triple threat match and heaped praise on Lynch.

I see it being an exciting match; Ronda is going out on a limb to create this really dislikeable persona and I think it works.

I believe their time has come. Becky Lynch has succeeded in becoming the biggest name in our business and I think that's great. She's a good friend, she's a wonderful person and it couldn't happen to a nicer lass.

What's next?

Becky Lynch is all set to face off against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35, with the Raw Women's Title on the line. This match has received the biggest build-up heading into The Show of Shows and is a strong contender for being a show-stealer and an instant classic.

What are your thoughts on Mick Foley's views on Becky? Do you agree with him? Sound off in the comment section!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Mick Foley Becky Lynch
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
Becky Lynch News: 3-Time WWE Champion reveals career-changing advice he gave Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals which WWE Hall of Famer helped her not get fired
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer warns WWE of fan backlash if the Women's triple threat match doesn't headline WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch is the #1 merch seller in WWE
RELATED STORY
4 Factors behind Becky Lynch winning the 'Beat The Clock' challenge
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Interesting backstage news about Becky Lynch's WWE contract
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Becky Lynch is the perfect choice to be 'The Man' of the Women's division
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey says headlining WrestleMania was the goal since joining WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey to compete in first-ever women's WrestleMania main event
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch offers to pay Ronda Rousey's fine in a hilarious manner
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us