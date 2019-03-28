WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer says Becky Lynch is "the biggest name in the business"

Becky and Ronda at Evolution

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke with Sky News and talked in depth about the rise of Becky Lynch.

Foley stated that Becky Lynch has become the biggest name in the wrestling business.

In case you didn't know. . .

Over the course of the past several months, Becky Lynch has transformed from a bubbly and cheerful babyface into a ruthless anti-hero, with the moniker of "The Man" alongside her name.

Becky Lynch's sudden rise forced WWE to heavily modify the main event of WrestleMania 35, which was originally supposed to be Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey. The trio recently appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter to promote the highly-anticipated bout.

The heart of the matter

Earlier, Mick Foley had warned that not letting women close the show would result in major fan backlash. Foley shared his thoughts on the Raw Women's Title triple threat match and heaped praise on Lynch.

I see it being an exciting match; Ronda is going out on a limb to create this really dislikeable persona and I think it works.

I believe their time has come. Becky Lynch has succeeded in becoming the biggest name in our business and I think that's great. She's a good friend, she's a wonderful person and it couldn't happen to a nicer lass.

What's next?

Becky Lynch is all set to face off against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35, with the Raw Women's Title on the line. This match has received the biggest build-up heading into The Show of Shows and is a strong contender for being a show-stealer and an instant classic.

What are your thoughts on Mick Foley's views on Becky? Do you agree with him? Sound off in the comment section!

