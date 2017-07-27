WWE News: WWE Network users grow 8% as per Q2 2017 results

The results compared the growth to Q2 of 2016.

The WWE Network certainly had some decent numbers to show

What's the story?

The WWE Network might not be a service that is liked by everyone but it certainly has grown to cross a million regular subscribers and the network averaged 1.63 million paid subscribers as of the second quarter of 2017.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE released their 2017 second quarter results and there were some great numbers to share. While the organisation recorded an increased revenue, which was the highest quarterly revenue in company history, the WWE Network also had some decent numbers to show.

The 1.63 million users reported by the organisation is an 8% increased over the second quarter of 2016.

The heart of the matter

The numbers certainly seem great for the company year-on-year as an 8% increase is also backed by $214.6 million revenue. This was also due to the rise in digital engagement and social media followers, which has helped the WWE reach out to more viewers.

However, breaking down the numbers does provide some fascinating points. As per Wrestling Inc, out of the 1.63 million, 1.158 million subscribers are from the US while 410,000 are from other markets.

While the WWE did feature a greater number of subscribers during WrestleMania, the company projects that the average paid subscribers will drop to 1.54 million.

What's next?

The report published by the company highlighted that a lot of sponsorship deals have worked out well while plans are afoot to create more engagement with the WWE Universe via mobile games and other avenues.

Author's take

While it might not be as infuriating as seeing every wrestler under the sun shout out “$9.99”, the WWE Network is bucking the trend and is actually growing, at least in terms of revenue.

What should be a worry to the company is the lack of international users of the app and should they deal with this issue and somehow bring in more fans, the revenue should shoot up and beat the record numbers posted.