WWE News: WWE releases statement regarding child’s death due to “Wrestling Moves”

The WWE have made it clear that they wish to see justice in this case

What’s the Story?

A young couple are facing charges following the death of Addie Cook, 2, who had professional wrestling moves performed on her prior to her death. Fox News says the WWE have released a statement regarding the child’s death and wish to see the guilty parties brought to justice.

In case you didn’t know...

Richard Gamache is the Boyfriend of child’s mother, Cheyenne Cook, and is being charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death.Gamache initially denied the abuse, but later said that the child may have injured her head when he performed a wrestling move (rumoured to be the Batista Bomb) on her which resulted in the child striking her head on a concrete wall near his bed.

Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Text messages between Gamache and Cook revealed bruising on the child’s head that was caused by “playing too much,” according to the police report.

The heart of the matter

The WWE’s statement made it clear to the public that they in no way condoned the actions that lead to child’s death and claimed this case was a perfect example of criminal intent.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic death and hope that the guilty parties are brought to justice. There is no excuse or justification for the brutal and ultimately fatal beating of a 2-year-old child by a grown man. This is a clear case of criminal intent and a lack of parental supervision”

Impact

The company’s statement clearly demonstrated their disgust with the accused and their wish to see justice in this case. The WWE always tells viewers not to replicate what they see on TV and this case is no different.

Author’s take

On behalf of Sportskeeda, we would like to extend our condolences to the Cook family.

Rest in Peace Addie Cook.