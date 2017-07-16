WWE News: WWE reveals huge opening segment for Monday Night Raw

WWE reveals the opening segment for RAW this week.

Ambrose will open the show

What’s the story?

WWE has revealed that Dean Ambrose will address his issues with The Miz and Seth Rollins on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. According to the preview on WWE.com, this segment will open the show on Monday night.



In case you did not know..

Last week, Dean Ambrose was saved by Seth Rollins from a 3-on-1 assault. Ambrose was outnumbered by The Miz and his henchmen and needed some help from ‘The Architect’ to get out of the situation. Despite the major save, Ambrose later made it clear that he hadn’t forgotten what Rollins did in the past.



Heart of the matter

Monday Night Raw comes from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. According to the preview that WWE posted on their website, the show will be opened by Dean Ambrose. The ‘Lunatic Fringe’ is expected to address his issues with Miz and Rollins during the segment. Apart from this a match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe is also a major attraction of the show.



What’s next

The relationship between Ambrose and Rollins could fall either way after the segment. WWE could strengthen the bond and pave way for a Shield reunion in the future. Alternatively, they could turn Ambrose or Rollins and kick start another feud between the two.



Author’s take

The most exciting part about the segment is a Shield reunion. While Reigns might be busy with Joe this week, he still cannot be taken out of the picture completely. When going up against Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, the duo of Rollins and Ambrose could use some help from Reigns to level the numbers game.