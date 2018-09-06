WWE News: WWE Superstar scores first televised victory this year on SmackDown Live

R-Truth defeated The Miz on SmackDown Live.

What's the story?

While R-Truth's losing streak is not as long as Curt Hawkins's losing streak, he has lost every match that he's been a part of this year up until last Tuesday.

On this past episode of SmackDown Live, R-Truth faced former tag team partner The Miz in the main event of SmackDown Live. As always, the 46-year old looked impressive in the ring. However, this week R-Truth managed to get a huge upset victory over The Miz.

In case you didn't know...

R-Truth and The Miz used to be part of a tag team known as the Awesome Truth in 2011. They even faced John Cena & the Rock They eventually broke up and it is fair to say that since they broke up, The Miz has had much more success.

This year, R-Truth had a tough year being eliminated by Goldust in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal and taking losses to Samoa Joe & United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

According to cagematch, R-Truth has not won a televised match since defeating Curt Hawkins in July 2017 on Main Event. R-Truth faced The Miz on SmackDown Live and was even able to convince Mixed Match Challenge tag team partner Carmella to accompany him to the ring.

The Miz was on the verge of defeating R-Truth before Daniel Bryan's theme song played and Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella made their way to the ring. R-Truth then countered the Skull Crushing Finale into a roll up to get his first televised victory of the year due to Daniel Bryan's distraction.

What's next?

Given R-Truth's age (believe it or not, he's 46), it is unlikely that his victory over the Miz will lead to any sort of push.

He is set to participate in the second season of the Mixed Match Challenge alongside Carmella.

It is also possible that he ends up forming a tag team with Tye Dillinger as they have been involved in many backstage segments and WWE.com exclusives throughout this year.