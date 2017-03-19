WWE News: Xavier Woods reacts to being linked to Paige's leaked videos

Will this affect the careers of Paige and Xavier Woods?

This week has not been kind to these two

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods of The New Day took to twitter to react to being linked to the recent images and tapes of Paige that were leaked. In what looks like an attempt to be humorous, Woods stated the following in a tweet that was then deleted.

In case you didn’t know...

The videos that leaked indicate that Paige was involved with former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox prior to her relationship with former WWE Superstar and current Impact Wrestling Superstar Alberto Del Rio. Following this controversy, Maddox would delete all his social media while Paige would take to twitter to tell people that these photos were leaked without her permission.

Paige’s mother also took to twitter and told people that she stood with her daughter in this situation. A former WWE writer would also discuss the controversy and felt that their reaction to Seth Rollins’s nudes being leaked should be the same standard they apply to Paige and others in this situation.

The heart of the matter

While this does look bad for Woods considering that The New Day are hosts, he likely has a lot less to worry about because The New Day make plenty of money for the WWE through merchandise sales.

The New Day are some of the most over wrestlers on Monday Night Raw, so it is possible that Woods could face less severe consequences. However, this may be a concern for Paige who has reportedly had problems with the WWE for months now.

What’s next?

The WWE has yet to comment on the Paige situation. The promotion didn’t comment on the situation with Rollins either, so it’s likely the WWE will just let the heat die down over the next few weeks.

Author’s take

This must be highly embarrassing for Paige and Woods. Hopefully, the WWE just wait for fans to move onto something else because this is the last thing that the company or the wrestlers involved need right now.

