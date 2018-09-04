WWE/NJPW News: Hulk Hogan makes a bold prediction regarding Kenny Omega potentially signing for the WWE

Hulk Hogan believes Omega is bound to succeed in the WWE

What's the story?

WWE legend Hulk Hogan was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated and among all the other discussed topics, the former WWE World Champion opened up about current IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega.

As per Hogan's latest piece of advice to 'The Best Bout Machine', 'The Hulkster' feels that there is indeed a lot Omega could potentially achieve in the WWE if he decides to jump ship in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Having won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Dominion 6.9 earlier in the year, Bullet Club's Kenny Omega became the 7th gaijin (foreign) superstar in New Japan Pro Wrestling history to achieve this major feat.

Omega, who after ending the legendary 720-day reign of Kazuchika Okada, has had just the one solitary title defence under his wing so far, when he defended the IWGP Heavyweight Title against his fellow Bullet Club stablemate Cody Rhodes at this year's NJPW: G1 Specials in the US.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with Sports Illustrated, Hulk Hogan stated that he'd absolutely love to see IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega jump ship to the WWE and believes that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon can take Omega to the very next level. (H/T: Ringside News)

“Would I love to see him go to the WWE? Yes. Would I love to see him be used correctly? Yes. If he ever got lost in the mix, it would be a sad, sad story. But if there is a chance to sign him, Vince McMahon could be the guy to take him to the next level."- Hogan stated.

In addition, however, Hogan believes that Omega has already cemented his place as such a big star that he apparently doesn't need to sign in New York, but it'd be a totally different thing if Omega does jump ship to the WWE and dominated the entire scene in the company.

“Kenny is such a big star that he doesn’t need to sign in New York, but it would complete the story if he went and dominated and had a hell of a run in WWE.”

What's next?

Following the conclusion of All In, Kenny Omega is now scheduled to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Title against Tomohiro Ishii at the upcoming NJPW: Destruction tour.

