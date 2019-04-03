WWE NXT (4th April 2019) - Predictions, Matches, Start Time, Where To Watch & more of NXT

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 03 Apr 2019, 20:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A lot can happen on this week's episode of NXT

The excitement of WrestleMania 35 is gripping the WWE Universe. While the Grandest Stage Of Them All looks all set to entertain the fans, NXT TakeOver: New York could indeed set the tone for Sunday.

With all the titles set to be defended at the Barclays Center on Friday, the main attraction will be the match between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano for the vacant NXT title.

The odds are clearly stacked up against the NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler as her title reign is in serious jeopardy. The Queen Of Spades is set to face Kairi Sane, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair in a Fatal four-way for the title.

The tag-team champions, The War Raiders, will lock horns with the Dusty Rhodes Classic winners Aleister Black and Ricochet.

Pete Dunne and Velveteen Dream will defend the NXT UK and North America Championships against WALTER and Matt Riddle respectively.

But before we reach the much-anticipated TakeOver event in New York, we are set for some thrilling action on this week's NXT.

Ahead of their much anticipated Fatal Four Way match for the NXT Women's title, former champion Kairi Sane is set to lock horns with Bianca Belair in what could turn out to be a thrilling bout. Baszler and Shirai will be keeping a close eye on the contest and could play a huge role in the final outcome of the match.

Oney Lorcan has some unsettled business with the Forgotten Sons. The newest recruit in 205 Live will be looking to avenge the loss handed to him and his partner Danny Burch from the Dusty Rhodes Classic when he takes on Jaxson Ryker. With Ryker's power and vicious mean streak set to play a huge role in the contest, victory is far from certain for the Boston Butcher.

The War Raiders will have their task cut out when they lock horn with Black and Ricochet this Friday. The Modern-day Vikings will be warming up for their biggest challenge yet by returning to action this week. One can expect Hanson and Rowe to send a strong message to The Dutch Destroyer and the One And Only two days before TakeOver.

Advertisement

Match Card for NXT

-- Kairi Sane vs Bianca Belair

-- War Raiders return to action

-- Oney Lorcan vs Jaxson Ryker - Singles Match

WWE NXT location, date and start time

Location: Full Sail University Winter Park, FL, United States.

Day and Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE NXT live:

WWE NXT can be watched live on the WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on the WWE Network in the UK as well.

Advertisement