WWE NXT Vengeance Day match card (January 23, 2024): Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin succeed to finals; troubled star gets major title shot and more

Here’s your first look at the updated WWE NXT Vengeance Day match card.

First, Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker qualified for the Men’s Dusty Rhode Tag Team Classic finals by beating Axiom and Nathan Frazer. The duo will meet the winners of Trick Melo Gang versus LWO in the finals. The last semi-final is set for NXT next week.

Next, Oba Femi answered Dragon Lee’s rematch clause for the NXT North American Championship. Both fight for the fate of the title come Vengeance Day. It is worth mentioning that Oba Femi had won the title by cashing in his Breakout contract a couple of weeks ago.

Also set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day is a mixed tag team match featuring The Family and OTM. The bout was booked after Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, Scrypts, and Jaida Parker hijacked Tony D’Angelo’s restaurant and flattened Adrianna Rizzo.

The NXT Championship will be on the line as Ilja Dragunov defends his title against Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner Trick Williams. Trouble continued for Williams this week on NXT after he was attacked by Josh Briggs following their match. The differences between Trick Melo Gang also deepened on the show tonight.

Finally, Lyra Valkyria will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez. Both signed the contract in a segment mediated by NXT’s new and youngest General Manager, Ava. It ended with Perez going through the table, courtesy of Tatum Paxley.

Below is the updated WWE NXT Vengeance Day match card as of Tuesday, January 23:

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams – Singles match for the NXT Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez – Singles match for the NXT Women’s Championship

Oba Femi (c) vs. Dragon Lee – Singles match for the NXT North American Championship

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker vs. TBD – Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals

The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Adriana Rizzo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) and Jaida Parker (with Scrypts) – Mixed tag team match

Top star to make Royal Rumble debut before WWE NXT Vengeance Day? Looking at the possibility

The 2024 Royal Rumble takes place a week before WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The company has revealed 11 of the 30 participants in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the time of the writing. More superstars are expected to declare for the match this Friday on SmackDown.

Fans could witness the debut of Carmelo Hayes at Royal Rumble. The former NXT Champion is expected to move full-time to SmackDown soon. Melo could be a surprise entrant in the rumble just a day after he takes on Austin Theory on the blue brand.

Here’s what’s on tap for SmackDown this Friday:

Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

