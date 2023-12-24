WWE official to cost Randy Orton his long-awaited match with Roman Reigns? Analyzing the possibility

On the 2024 New Year's Revolution episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton will finally get an opportunity to earn the right to challenge Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. For those unaware, on the latest edition of the blue show, Nick Aldis confronted AJ Styles, The Viper, and LA Knight when they were involved in a heated verbal exchange.

The SmackDown general manager later announced a triple threat match where Orton will clash against The Phenomenal One and The Megastar. The bout's winner will eventually face The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble on January 27.

On SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, The Viper might face unexpected interference, resulting in either Knight or Styles emerging victorious. The unexpected distraction could come from none other than Nick Aldis. The possibility of this arises from a recent backstage exchange between Orton and Aldis.

In a recent backstage segment, the 14-time World Champion was fined for delivering an RKO to the SmackDown general manager after signing an exclusive contract with the brand. However, The Legend Killer paid Aldis double the fine, claiming it was for his next rule violation.

Now that Orton is set for a high-stakes match at New Year's Revolution, The National Treasure might try to intervene in the bout to cost the former a potential victory.

The abovementioned angle could be booked to postpone the clash between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton and instead allow AJ Styles to lock horns with The Tribal Chief. This might not be the most likely scenario, but the company could introduce a twist in the storyline to make The Phenomenal One look strong upon his comeback.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold when Orton faces Styles and Knight in less than two weeks.

What happened when Randy Orton faced Roman Reigns before?

If Randy Orton somehow manages to secure a title shot against The Tribal Chief, it won't be the first clash between them. Reigns and Orton have faced each other on various occasions. The Viper and The Bloodline leader have had five head-to-head encounters, with three matches ending in no contest.

The Tribal Chief holds victories in two one-on-one matches against Orton. While one was via disqualification, the other was a pinfall win at SummerSlam 2014.

It will be interesting to see what happens if Randy Orton and The Tribal Chief clash one more time.

