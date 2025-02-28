WWE planning huge Roman Reigns moment upon return? Possibility analyzed

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble was the last Roman Reigns appeared on WWE programming. At the premium live event, Reigns was eliminated by CM Punk, and since the event's conclusion, the former hasn't spoken about it. However, the Tribal Chief is scheduled to return on SmackDown.

Ad

WWE has advertised Reigns' return for the March 21 edition of the blue brand. While it will be interesting to see what he has to say, there is a chance the Stamford-based promotion is planning a huge moment upon his return. This huge moment in question involves Reigns' former Shield partner Seth Rollins.

It's now been brought to light that WWE is also advertising Rollins for the March 21 edition of SmackDown, where Roman Reigns will be making his return. This development is interesting due to what happened between Reigns and Rollins at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After CM Punk eliminated Reigns and Rollins, the latter initiated a vicious attack on The Bloodline leader outside the ring. Rollins even hit Reigns with a Curb Stomp on the steel steps. However, it will now be interesting to see what Roman does since both superstars are being advertised for the same episode.

Roman Reigns issues a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his return

After Royal Rumble 2025, the WWE Universe has been waiting for Roman Reigns to return. Even though he experienced failure in the 30-man Rumble match, 2025 has been an eventful year for him. After all, he was able to beat Solo Sikoa and claim his rightful place as the Tribal Chief.

Ad

However, the question now is, how does Reigns progress from here? The answer to this can only be revealed when The Tribal Chief returns to WWE programming. As mentioned above, Reigns' return will take place on the March 21st edition of SmackDown, which takes place in Bologna, Italy.

Following this, Roman Reigns will also appear on the March 28 edition of SmackDown which takes place in London, England. After both these appearances were confirmed by WWE, Reigns sent a message to the WWE Universe. On social media platform X/Twitter, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wrote:

Ad

"Greatness is coming to Bologna and London. ☝🏽 Your Tribal Chief has business to attend to. Receipts are coming…"

You can check his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Once Roman Reigns returns, it will be worth observing what he does. While he would defintely love to get revenge on Seth Rollins for what he did at Royal Rumble, the Tribal Chief will also have to handle Bloodline business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback