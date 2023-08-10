WWE planning major upsest in Rhea Ripley's future? Putting the pieces of the puzzle together!

Rhea Ripley's name has been in the headlines after she announced her engagement to AEW star Buddy Matthews. Since she made this announcement, Ripley's social media has been filled with congratulatory messages from several WWE superstars and fans.

While the engagement will remain one of the best moments in Ripley's life, it could also lead to a massive change in her career with WWE. Considering Ripley could get married any time from now, there is a possibility that the company might book the Aussie to drop her Women's World Championship soon.

There could be a scenario where Ripley could be booked to drop the title taking into account she needs time off to plan her wedding and everything related to it. This could see WWE pushing Raquel Rodriguez as the new champion in the meantime, considering Ripley and Rodriguez are involved in a feud with each other.

While this scenario is speculative, if Ripley gets married to Matthews in the coming months, the likeliness of WWE choosing this option increases. Also, whether the Aussie ties the knot sooner or later, the next few weeks leading to Payback are expected to be exciting for the 26-year-old.

Finn Balor recently praised Rhea Ripley

From spending time on NXT to becoming one of the biggest names on RAW, Rhea Ripley's career has been nothing short of spectacular. While the Aussie was always known to be talented, she has performed beyond expectations to become one of the prominent names on the main roster.

This has led to several WWE legends and fans praising her. Joining the same group of people, The Judgment Day leader Finn Balor recently praised his stable partner. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Balor mentioned Ripley had an X-Factor. He said:

"She (Rhea Ripley) brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian." [3:30 - 3:55]

Check out what Finn Balor said about Rhea Ripley in the video below:

Ripley reacted to this praise from Balor in a heartwarming way. On her Instagram story, she uploaded this particular part from the interview with a 'holding back tears' emoji. A legend like Balor appreciating Ripley will work wonders for her career. It will be interesting to see what Ripley achieves in WWE.

