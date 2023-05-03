WWE planning a massive swerve at Backlash 2023? This is what can go down

IYO SKY is set to lock horns with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Backlash 2023. However, things may not end well for the Damage CTRL member as she could succumb to a loss due to Bayley turning on her.

As you may know, IYO SKY defeated Piper Niven and Michin to become the number 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship a few weeks ago on WWE RAW. However, Bayley didn't seem thrilled with her stablemate's win. This led to rumors that WWE could be planning to split the heel faction shortly.

While nothing has come of it yet, the company could be saving the split for Backlash 2023. The creative team could have The Role Model turn on her stablemate to cost her a win in the RAW Women's Championship match. This possible angle would not only be the proverbial nail in the stable's coffin but also lay down the breadcrumbs for a feud between SKY and Bayley.

Damage CTRL has arguably had a lukewarm run leading up to Backlash 2023

Accompanied by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022, forming an alliance that was later named Damage CTRL. The faction soon made waves on the main roster before securing the Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

However, Damage CTRL has arguably failed to create the same magic in the last few months. Their recent run has received mixed responses from the WWE Universe. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his views on the villainous group.

"Damage CTRL, they've done nothing with these titles [Women's Tag Team Championship]. They could not get these titles off of these girls soon enough. As they said in the old days, 'You have to put a** in seats.' Those girls did not put one a** in a seat. They stuck with them because of NXT things. They're good little hands, and they're great workers. Guess what, nobody cares," said Russo. [6:00 - 6:35]

Given their recent stint, it wouldn't be a bad idea if the company decided to stir things up by splitting the faction at Backlash 2023.

