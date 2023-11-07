WWE planning a Roman Reigns-like long reign for 27-year-old star? Analyzing the possibility

WWE may be contemplating another Roman Reigns' esque title reign for a current dominant champion. The name is none other than The Eradicator, Rhea Ripley. Since winning the title at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, the Women's World Champion has been booked invincibly, and it was evident when she won the Fatal Five-Way match at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Few would argue that Ripley is the most prominent name in The Judgment Day faction. Based on WWE's recent performance history, Rhea Ripley might be in for a long title reign similar to Roman Reigns. Simply put, the Stamford-based promotion seemingly emphasizes long-term champions, especially now that Triple H is in charge.

Rhea Ripley has grown to become a formidable force. Her rise to the top of the women's division and reign as Women's World Champion have been nothing short of remarkable. As her reign approaches the 220-day milestone, fans have been speculating how long she will be the Women's Champion.

The Eradicator has become a significant draw for the promotion. At only 27 years old, the company has a talent that has the potential to become a pivotal figure in the future of women's wrestling.

Now that she has kept her title, everyone is watching her and her future actions. She will almost certainly be the defending champion going into WrestleMania 40. The fact that WWE will return to Australia in February 2024 for the Elimination Chamber, where Mami may enter and leave the event holding her Women's World Championship, points to that.

Rhea Ripley became Women's World Champion at WWE WrestleMania 39

Ripley won the championship from Charlotte Flair in a hard-fought battle at WrestleMania 39. This triumph, which went beyond merely winning a title, marked her climb to the top of the WWE women's division.

Her quick ascent to prominence following her victory over Flair has been truly amazing. Ripley is already soaring beyond the professional wrestling level in terms of popularity.

The company could treat her similarly to Roman Reigns. More significantly, she has earned it because she has the potential to be the main attraction for the company's programming for a very long time.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley holding her championship in the same fashion as Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below.

