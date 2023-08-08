WWE planning to turn a fan-favorite heel? Exploring potential hint

WWE Superstar Tegan Nox is one of WWE's most underrated superstars. The Welsh star was with the company from 2017 until her release in 2021. She was re-signed late last year and made a splash on SmackDown, but sadly the star has been lost in the shuffle throughout much of 2023.

However, The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard is a regular on Main Event. She even competed at this week's tapings in a one-on-one match against Nikki Cross. Be warned, spoilers for the WWE show are ahead.

Note: Spoilers ahead.

The Welsh superstar played the role of the heel in the bout. She attempted to hold the ropes to cheat but got caught. From there, the former RAW Women's Champion picked up the victory. While Tegan did lose, her acting as a heel is certainly an intriguing situation.

This isn't even the first time Nox has portrayed a heel on Main Event. She's done so a handful of times this year. Despite that, Tegan was back to being a babyface when she appeared on WWE RAW a few weeks back.

That likely means her heel work on Main Event is a test run. If the company likes her work as a heel, she could potentially take the new villainous persona to the big show. She is certainly proving herself to be a versatile performer regardless of the direction in which her career moves.

Tegan Nox could target the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Whether the Welsh superstar turns heel properly or not remains to be seen. Interestingly, however, her direction could change dramatically in the coming weeks following the news of a major injury.

It was revealed that WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL. While this is unfortunate news for herself and Chelsea Green, it could be a positive for other women in the division.

The titles are likely going to end up vacated sooner rather than later. If they are, some kind of Gauntlet Match or tournament may be held to decide who the new champions will be.

Regular teams such as The Way, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, and The Unholy Union are all obvious top prospects to win the gold. Even Damage CTRL could be in the running, despite IYO SKY becoming the new WWE Women's Champion.

This could be an opportunity for Tegan Nox too. The talented star could form a team with Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Emma, or somebody else in the company, leading to a women's tag team title run.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out for the Welsh star.