WWE planting seeds for a major upset with 41-year-old star? Possibility analyzed

Recent developments in WWE have raised curiosity in fans about The Judgment Day’s future. Not only did Damian Priest and Finn Balor lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, but Rhea Ripley also convinced The Archer of Infamy not to cash in at Fastlane 2023.

It seems as though Damian Priest has been the target of constant upsets for a while now. Senor Money in the Bank was initially injured, which rendered him unable to fight prior to Fastlane 2023. Additionally, it was JD McDonagh who accidentally hit Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase and injured his leg further. It is well-known that Priest has not been delighted with Finn Balor trying to get McDonagh aligned with The Judgment Day.

Moreover, Rhea Ripley stopped him from cashing in at Fastlane 2023, but he probably would have defeated Seth Rollins, provided the fact that he cashed in his contract. The Visionary was in no state to fight Damian Priest after his battle against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Archer of Infamy was ready to cash in on Monday Night RAW, but Dominik Mysterio could not get past Drew McIntyre to hand over the Money in the Bank briefcase to Priest.

All the above reasons can be considered as Titanland’s way of moving Damian Priest away from The Judgment Day, which can end up costing him the actual cash-in.

If Priest leaves the faction or is replaced, The Judgment Day can interfere when he cashes in his contract in order to stop him from rising to the top. All things considered, this will be a major downfall in Priest’s WWE career if The Judgment Day turns against him.

WWE has booked a rematch for The Judgment Day

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, JD McDonagh tried to explain his side of the story, but The Archer of Infamy was not interested. Had it not been for the other members of the faction, The Irish Ace would have met his end at the hands of Priest.

Nevertheless, Balor and Ripley took business into their own hands and demanded a rematch against Rhodes and Uso for the Tag Team Titles, and Adam Pearce agreed.

The former and current Tag Team Champions will face off on the next week’s RAW for a rematch.

Do you think The Judgment Day will recapture their Tag Team Titles on next week's episode of RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!