WWE preparing 17-year veteran to become World Heavyweight Champion in 2024? Exploring potential hint on RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Miz was involved in a tussle against Gunther. Originally, the former was supposed to host the Intercontinental Champion on Miz TV. However, things turned hostile when Imperium began verbally and later physically attacking Miz.

Later, the host of Miz TV was seen asking Adam Pearce for a match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. While The Miz might have to face Bronson Reed to earn that shot, WWE booking Gunther against Miz is indicative that the Stamford-based promotion is looking to give the Austrian a massive push.

Previously, when WWE wanted to push LA Knight, they used The Miz for the same. While there were doubts about the rivalry originally, Knight's feud against the host of Miz TV was a massive success. It led the Megastar to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

Hence, there is a possibility by booking The Miz against Gunther, WWE might be preparing the latter for a world championship opportunity. While the Austrian already has plenty of hype, locking horns with The Miz would give him the opportunity to display his skills on the mic.

Wrestling veteran spoke about Gunther's feud against a top WWE Superstar

Since making his debut on the main roster, Gunther has been one of the most dominant superstars. In fact, the champion has created an aura that makes it feel like superstars on RAW are scared of him. However, there was a time when the Austrian was shown to fear Braun Strowman.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell mentioned that it made no sense for Gunther to have been portrayed the way he was against Strowman. As per Mantell, the former should have comfortably beaten the giant.

Dutch Mantell said:

"He [Gunther] should beat the cr*p out of Braun Strowman. Why would he run from him? But at least they showed Gunther doesn't have to chicken cr*p. They need him to be a tough guy. And if he's tough and he goes 20 minutes - 25 minutes, with both opponents beating the cr*p out of each other, you have the people's respect."

While Braun Strowman is currently out with injury, it will be interesting to see him in a feud against Gunther. However, given where the Intercontinental Champion is currently, the Stamford-based promotion might want to move towards a different feud for Strowman. It will be interesting to see what happens when the giant returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

