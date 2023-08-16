WWE preparing 40-year-old superstar to face Roman Reigns upon his return? Analyzing potential hint

Roman Reigns is currently speculated to be on hiatus after reports emerged about an injury he suffered at SummerSlam 2023. Despite the injury, the Tribal Chief had been a part of a recent edition of SmackDown, where Jey Uso announced that he is quitting the company. This unexpected move from Jey also seems to be a hint about a potential pause in the Bloodline Saga.

Furthermore, Roman Reigns hasn't been announced for any upcoming weekly shows, house shows, or premium live events. This currently includes Payback 2023, Fastlane 2023, and Survivor Series this year. However, it appears that the company is preparing LA Knight for a potential clash against Reigns upon his comeback.

This belief is supported by the promotional poster for the upcoming edition of the blue brand, which prominently features the self-proclaimed Megastar.

LA Knight in the promotional poster for the upcoming edition of SmackDown

WWE has been pushing LA Knight in recent weeks, evident from his victory in the SummerSlam Battle Royal and his subsequent win over Top Dolla in his most recent match on SmackDown. With the absence of Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, it's likely that the company will position LA Knight as one of the central figures for the upcoming shows on the blue brand.

A match between LA Knight and Roman Reigns is highly anticipated, considering Knight's momentum and Reigns' prominence as The Head of the Table. However, some experts, like Vince Russo, have mentioned that despite Knight's momentum, he may not realistically dethrone Reigns in the current landscape of the storyline.

Fans will surely be interested to see how the company handles LA Knight's rise and his potential clash with the Tribal Chief upon his return.

When is Roman Reigns expected to return?

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the potential return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. However, there are a few possibilities for his return and how WWE might handle it.

Survivor Series could be a suitable event for Reigns to make his comeback, even if he hasn't been officially advertised. Given that Survivor Series traditionally involves brand warfare, Reigns' presence as the Undisputed Champion could play a significant role in the event.

WWE's second show in Saudi Arabia this year could also be a possible location for Reigns' returning match. These international shows often feature marquee matchups and surprises, making them a suitable platform for a major return.

Despite his injury, reports suggest that Reigns' absence won't impact the ongoing plans for the Bloodline Saga. It will indeed be intriguing to see how WWE handles Reigns' return, especially considering his involvement in the ongoing feud between Jey & Jimmy Uso.

