WWE to pull off a huge swerve with Drew McIntyre that you'll never see coming at Crown Jewel 2023? Looking at the chances

Drew McIntyre is set to work Crown Jewel 2023. The Scottish Warrior will challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship at the Saudi Arabia event. Fans anticipate a heel turn for him at the Premium Live Event because of his actions on WWE RAW.

With that said, WWE might pull off a massive swerve by not letting Drew McIntyre turn heel at Crown Jewel 2023. The 38-year-old star can potentially beat Rollins for the world title and remain a babyface instead of completing his rumored heel turn.

McIntyre and Rollins came face-to-face on the Season Premiere of WWE RAW tonight. The Visionary called out his Crown Jewel opponent for allegedly conspiring with The Judgment Day, saying it won’t end well for the Scottish Warrior.

McIntyre took a shot at Jey Uso before telling Rollins what he discussed with Rhea Ripley was none of his business. He also vented out his frustrations toward The Bloodline for costing him his match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle 2022.

At the time of writing, McIntyre versus Rollins is the only match officially announced for Crown Jewel 2023. WWE is expected to add more bouts to the card during the ongoing episode of the red brand.

Who was Drew McIntyre’s opponent at Crown Jewel 2022?

Drew McIntyre faced Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel 2022. The former WWE Champion won the match by escaping the cage.

The feud originated in Kross’ return to WWE in August of 2022.

The Herald of Doomsday recently teased a feud with Roman Reigns on social media. Kross posted a clip of him observing the confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes from the shadows last week on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if WWE will book Kross versus Reigns in the future.