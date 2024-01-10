WWE to pull off massive upset to spite AEW following Tony Khan's comments? Potential impact of heated exchange and more

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal emerged as a surprising contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. After a brief encounter, Mahal is set to challenge Rollins for the title on next week's RAW. This sudden rise of The Modern Day Maharaja has received mixed reviews.

While some have expressed interest, others have criticized this decision. One man who belongs to the latter category is Tony Khan. On X, the AEW President took a shot at Jinder for losing every match last year and still getting a title opportunity.

WWE could use this criticism to prove a major point to AEW. In the coming weeks, the promotion could book Mahal to defeat Seth Rollins and win the world title. The creative can prove to its competitors that it is better and has a roster that can step up to anyone.

While the angle is speculative and unlikely to happen, one never knows, given that Jinder Mahal has recently received quite the push.

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal had an epic response to Tony Khan

Jinder Mahal has recently been on a high in his professional wrestling career. After spending some time with the Indus Sher last year, Mahal began 2024 with a well-received segment against The Rock. He followed it up with another good segment against Seth Rollins.

Overall, it would be safe to say that The Modern Day Maharaja is again at the top of his game in WWE. However, that's not the only place where Mahal is dominating. The 37-year-old has also been quick with his replies on social media, and the same could be seen when he responded to Tony Khan.

On X, Jinder Mahal replied to Khan by taking a shot at AEW star Hook, who Khan used in his tweet to criticize the former WWE Champion. He wrote:

"Who tf is Hook? WATCH MONDAY NIGHT RAW ON @USANETWORK MONDAY 8PM EST!!!"

Based on his recent actions and comments, Jinder Mahal seems to be back big time. It will be interesting to see how the promotion uses him leading up to WrestleMania 40.