Tonight's WWE RAW will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. As we already know, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, made a major revelation that the Draft will return in 2023. The announcement has already generated a lot of buzz, and fans will be able to witness it after a one-year break.

Which superstars will move brands in the coming weeks is something that the WWE Universe is eager to learn. Overall, WWE should seriously consider bringing NXT performers onto the main roster. Fans should anticipate some great NXT prospects making their main roster debuts.

The superstar shakeup is ready to get underway this week on WWE SmackDown. Thus, there are now only a few days until the Draft starts. As part of the company's efforts to change things up, here are nine superstars that might make their final WWE RAW appearances tonight.

The whole Judgment Day faction

Will Judgment Day move to SmackDown live?

After an uphill battle, Judgment Day has shown itself to be a formidable force on WWE RAW, feuding with the brand's top factions. They have long been a significant part of RAW, so facing some new opponents on the blue brand would only be advantageous for them.

Unexpectedly, Dominik Mysterio has suddenly emerged as one of the team's top assets. He has finally developed his persona and succeeded in it. He speaks more on the microphone and is improving in the ring.

Rhea Ripley left RAW to appear on SmackDown to celebrate winning the championship. Her Judgment Day colleagues joined her as they engaged in a conflict with the LWO that was intensifying and was connected to Rey Mysterio's feud with Dominik. Judgment Day in full force will escalate this feud even further because everything is interconnected.

The Damage CTRL trio

It's time for the faction to move to the Blue brand.

Damage CTRL is scheduled to continuously lose and appear frail on RAW. They never seem to win in the big moments, regardless of whether they have the edge in numbers. Moving to SmackDown might give them the fresh start and reset they require to become the dominant faction that fans have been waiting to see.

As a top women's faction, Damage CTRL may rule the blue brand after a mediocre run on WWE RAW. The trio will have numerous opportunities to improve their team's reputation by earning key victories.

Bobby Lashley

Lashley has been toiling in the mid-card.

For Bobby Lashley, it seems as though everything has been scattered across the air on WWE RAW lately. For a moment, he held the title of United States Champion. He later engaged in a brief rivalry with Brock Lesnar that ended abruptly. Most recently, Bray Wyatt's injury prevented him from competing at WrestleMania.

Lashley has experienced difficulties since being dropped from the WrestleMania card and winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal instead. Although he is currently positioned lower on the card than he should be, the Andre the Giant trophy is a nice consolation prize. Moving to SmackDown would be advantageous for Lashley as he needs a new beginning.

Seth Rollins

Is Seth Rollins leaving the red brand?

Following the introduction of the WWE Draft, Rollins vs. Omos was set for Backlash. Even though their match has been announced, they are yet to engage on WWE programming. There was also no sign of hatred between them on WWE RAW this week. Is the company attempting to foreshadow Rollins' move to SmackDown?

The Visionary is the ideal candidate to fill WWE's #1 babyface role on Friday nights. It's been over a year since Seth Rollins defeated The Tribal Chief by disqualification at the Royal Rumble, and he still hasn't had his rematch. There is no greater match in WWE right now than Reigns vs. Rollins.

For Rollins to shine like the unquestioned top babyface, he needs a new direction, a revitalized push, and to be on a different show than Cody Rhodes. Sending Seth to the blue brand is the play to make if Triple H wants to change the game.

