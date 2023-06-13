WWE RAW: Could Finn Balor's displeasure with The Judgment Day lead to his reunion with 25-year veteran?

Finn Balor and The Judgment Day aren’t seeing eye to eye these days. The Prince was not needed ringside for Damian Priest’s title match against Seth Rollins last Monday on RAW, but showed up nonetheless in the main event causing Priest to question his antics. It seems that their apparent differences could lead to Balor reuniting with another top star.

The star in question is none other than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was drafted to SmackDown alongside The Good Brothers and Mia Yim. Though Styles is on SmackDown, he could pull up to the red brand to reunite with his fellow former Bullet Club member for a potential segment. The duo could even land on the same brand after a future draft.

WWE has been dropping subtle teases about the future of The Judgment Day, especially Damian Priest, for the past several weeks on RAW. The Archer of Infamy got in a verbal argument with Finn Balor on RAW last Monday. Priest’s comments that he can win matches on his own also seemingly didn’t sit well with Balor on the latest edition of the red brand.

The possible miscommunication could even lead to Damian Priest being replaced by other stars in the Judgment Day. The 40-year-old has been showing signs of a face turn. It started ever since he put on an incredible performance against Bad Bunny in their San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

When was the last time Finn Balor crossed paths with AJ Styles?

The Prince and the Phenomenal One are no strangers to crossing paths against each other. The two had a classic at the WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event in 2017. "The Demon" Finn Balor won the match against the second Bullet Club leader that night.

The two men met each other on the May 25, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. Finn Balor teamed up with Damian Priest against Seth Rollins and AJ Styles in the main event of the show. All four men put up a great match for the WWE Universe.

Rollins and Rhea Ripley also recreated an iconic spot during the match. The Visionary won the match for his team with a Curb Stomp. The winners then celebrated inside the ring. It remains to be seen if Balor and Styles will cross paths in the future.

