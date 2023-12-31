WWE RAW Day 1: 10-time champion to return and dethrone Gunther to win his first title in 13 years? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW: Day 1 could reportedly witness the return of a former WWE champion, Rumor has it that the former champion in question is none other than Batista. Given that, fans have been speculating if the former 10-time champion could return for one last run and go on to dethrone Gunther?

As fans may know, The Ring General has had a dominant run with the Intercontinental Championship on the red brand. Be it Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The Miz or Chad Gable, Gunther has made easy work of his rivals to stamp his authority on the main roster.

However, could his reign be challenged by a returning Batista? Truth be told, The Animal was one of the most dominant stars in the history of WWE. The former WWE Champion has defeated several high-profile names of WWE such as Triple H, Edge, Kane, John Cena and many more. Hence, the Hollywood icon could pose a serious threat to Gunther's reign.

Batista last held a title in WWE nearly 13 years ago when he was the WWE Heavyweight Champion in 2010. However, The Animal returning for one more match is a distant possibility, let alone him dethroning Gunther, given he has retired from pro wrestling. On top of that, the creative team letting an out of prime legend dethrone one of its biggest star does seem quite far-fetched.

Hence, if the Hollywood icon does return on WWE RAW: Day 1, it could most likely be to announce his induction into the Hall of Fame class of 2024.

Former WWE RAW Superstar wants a dream match against Batista

Former WWE RAW Superstar and multi-time champion, Bobby Lashley would love to lock horns with Batista in a WWE ring.

Speaking on an earlier edition of Perform Podcast, The All Mighty praised Batista for his success post his wrestling career before revealing that he would love to face the 10-champion in a dream clash.

"I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he’s left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back.”

Will all the rumors going around, it seems WWE is planning to start the new year with a bang, especially with the fully loaded week ahead.

Are you excited for WWE RAW: Day 1? Sound off in the comments section below.

