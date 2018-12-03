×
WWE News: Huge segment announced for WWE RAW

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
819   //    03 Dec 2018, 11:12 IST

Dean Ambrose will be on RAW this week
Dean Ambrose will be on RAW this week

What's the story?

WWE have just announced a big segment for tonight's episode of RAW. Speaking from a WWE Live Event, Dasha Fuentes announced that Dean Ambrose would be on RAW for a promo calling out Seth Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

On last week's episode of RAW, Dean Ambrose cut a promo on Rollins from a doctor's chamber.

Dean Ambrose missed a large chunk of 2018 through injury before return by the side of his brother Seth Rollins. However, it all fell apart on the night Roman Reigns announce that he was sick and would be forced to relinquish his title and leave the WWE.

Rollins and Ambrose challenged McIntyre and Ziggler for the RAW Tag-Team Championships later that night and won. However, Ambrose shocked everyone by turning on his brother Seth Rollins, destroying what was left of The Shield.

The heart of the matter

Dean Ambrose will call out Seth Rollins on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, as announced earlier today:


Ambrose will most likely call out Rollins on RAW tonight as WWE builds up to TLC later this month.

What's next?

Ambrose will challenge Rollins for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE TLC later this month. Who will leave WWE TLC with the WWE Intercontinental Championship? We'll find out later this month.

Beyond TLC, Seth Rollins is rumored to be the current favourite to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. Braun Strowman will challenge 'The Beast' at the Royal Rumble but it looks like it's Rollins who has been earmarked to be the next WWE Universal Championship.

As for Ambrose, it is unclear what's next for him after his feud with Rollins but a run with the WWE Intercontinental Championship won't be a surprise for anyone.

WWE Raw
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and WrestleZone.
