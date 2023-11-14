WWE Raw Preview: 29-year-old WWE Superstar to help Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. The Judgment Day tonight? Exploring the possibility

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are set to compete in a high-stakes battle when they face Judgment Day in a rematch for the Undisputed Tag Team titles. At Fastlane 2023, Jey and Rhodes managed to dethrone the villainous faction, but in their rematch on RAW, Judgment Day emerged victorious thanks to assistance from Jimmy Uso.

Tonight's show serves as an opportunity to take back those tag titles, opening up the possibility of Zoey Stark aiding the former Right Hand Man and The American Nightmare to win back the gold.

This possibility stems from the conclusion of the Women's Battle Royal that took place on last week's edition of the red brand. For those unaware, Zoey Stark and other female stars participated in the Battle Royal, with Stark emerging as the winner. This victory earned her an opportunity to face Rhea Ripley at the Survivor Series premium live event for the Women's World Championship.

So, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend the tag titles on tonight's show, The Eradicator might try to interfere in the match to intentionally aid them against Jey and Cody. This could lead to Zoey Stark interrupting the match, putting Rhea Ripley down, and eventually aiding Rhodes and Jey to win the Undisputed Tag Team titles again.

This not only adds anticipation to the upcoming Survivor Series title bout between Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark but also helps generate buzz for this year's Men's WarGames match, as both teams have already been announced for the double-structured match.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold on tonight's edition of the red brand as we are heading towards this year's WarGames matches.

What else will happen on tonight's edition of WWE RAW?

Besides the Undisputed Tag Team title match, tonight's edition of the red brand will feature several other significant matches. One notable clash is between Ivar and The Miz, which holds significant importance as Miz is set to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at this year's Survivor Series. A loss in this match might result in Ivar earning a spot in the Survivor Series IC title match.

Additionally, there's a match between Otis and Shinsuke Nakamura, announced after The King of Strong Style beat Akira Tozawa in a singles clash last week. Piper Niven is also scheduled to face Tegan Nox on tonight's show.

Continuing their feud against Imperium, Tommaso Ciampa will clash with Ludwig Kaiser on tonight's RAW. Another match announced is between Xia Li and Indi Hartwell, resulting from Xia Li's attack on Chelsea Green on the previous edition of RAW.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how the storylines further develop on tonight's show as it continues to build towards the upcoming premium live event.

