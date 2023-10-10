WWE Raw Preview: 35-year-old former champion to return after 1,177 days and confront Becky Lynch? Potential what if

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will be the fallout episode following the record-breaking Fastlane 2023 premium live event. After the success of the pay-per-view, the company is poised to deliver another outstanding show on the red brand.

WWE has already announced several major matches for the evening, including an NXT Women's Championship bout between Becky Lynch and Tegan Nox. However, Kairi Sane might make her return on tonight's RAW to confront Lynch after her match.

For those who may not be aware, reports suggest that Kairi Sane is on her way to making another comeback in WWE. She recently wrestled her final match at STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight 2023. Given these reports, it's highly likely that she could make an appearance on tonight's show to confront the NXT Women's Champion.

Kairi Sane previously held the NXT Women's Championship in an incredible title reign during her time in the developmental brand. After losing the title, she made her WWE debut and later formed an alliance with Asuka, known as the Kabuki Warriors. However, Kairi Sane announced her departure from the company in July 2020 and has not appeared on WWE television since.

The rumors of Kairi's return seem to be on the verge of becoming a reality. The Man is highly likely to retain her championship against Tegan Nox. A potential confrontation between Kairi and Lynch could set up a title match between the two at Crown Jewel 2023.

What else will happen on tonight's WWE RAW?

Tonight's WWE RAW promises an exciting lineup beyond the Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox match. The Stamford-based promotion has also announced other matches for the evening. Raquel Rodriguez is set to face Nia Jax in a singles bout, and Kofi Kingston will look for revenge against Ivar in a Vikings Rules match.

Furthermore, the fallout from The Judgment Day is expected to be a significant part of tonight's WWE RAW. Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Tag Team titles at Fastlane, so the show may reveal what's next for the villainous faction following that loss.

Additionally, Seth Rollins successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match, potentially marking the end of their rivalry. Hence, tonight's WWE RAW may determine the next challenger for The Visionary and his World Heavyweight title.

With Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes now the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, there's a high probability that they will make an appearance on the show. Overall, it promises to be an intriguing night, and fans are just a few hours away from witnessing all the action on RAW.