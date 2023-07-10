WWE RAW Preview: 45-year-old to ruin Cody Rhodes' special message?

The WWE RAW Preview for the July 10, 2023 episode of the red brand states that Cody Rhodes is set to deliver a "special message" to Brock Lesnar. Both men have been at odds after WrestleMania 39, and it looks like their feud won't end anytime soon.

On last week's WWE RAW, The American Nightmare was about to confront Seth Rollins when The Beast Incarnate returned, who was last seen at Night of Champions a month ago. Rhodes did not waste time and attacked Lesnar on the ramp. The former even got the upper hand once they got inside the ring by delivering a Cody Cutter. From the looks of it, this could be a preview for tonight.

Brock could appear while Cody delivers his special message on tonight's WWE RAW. It's possible that Lesnar did not like how things ended last week, and Rhodes also issued a challenge to the 45-year-old a month ago that hasn't been answered.

What could happen if Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes do face at SummerSlam 2023?

Lesnar and Rhodes could be preparing for a third bout at SummerSlam.

Both stars have already faced each other twice, at Backlash and Night of Champions. Their first bout saw Rhodes walk out the victor and Lesnar in their second. Interestingly, their third bout will not be a simple one.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on WON, the Stamford-based promotion is eyeing adding a stipulation for the RAW stars' third bout. One of the ideas discussed is one very close to Rhodes, a bullrope match.

''Lesnar vs. Rhodes III will be one of the SummerSlam main events. There has been a lot of talk about adding a stipulation and one of the ideas is a bullrope match.''

WWE RAW Preview: What else could fans expect for tonight?

Another WWE RAW star set to confront his opponent and build a match for SummerSlam is Ricochet. The latter has had heated clashes with Logan Paul since this year's Royal Rumble, and their differences may finally be settled next month. After her successful match last week, Alpha Academy will also host a graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri.

As for the matches, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle are set to face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz will face-off in a no-disqualification match, and Becky Lynch will take on Zoey Stark tonight.

It remains to be seen what else will be added to tonight's lineup of the Monday show.

