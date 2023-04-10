WWE RAW Preview: Could a 7-time Women’s Champion make an appearance tonight? Piecing together the clues

Tonight's WWE RAW episode will feature a highly anticipated tag team match. Following last week's win over Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will challenge Lita and Becky Lynch for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The champions may not lack support because a Hall of Famer is potentially on her way, judging by her social media activity.

Seven-time Women's Champion Trish Stratus seemingly gave an update about her appearance on Monday's show. With the latest episode of WWE RAW just hours away, the legend hit the road and mentioned that she is going "back to YYZ" (Toronto Pearson International Airport) in her Instagram Story. This could mean she is boarding a flight to Seattle, the location for the upcoming edition of the red show, after spending the Easter holidays with her family.

Trish Stratus was victorious at this year's WrestleMania. The Canadian icon played her part in fending off Damage CTRL alongside Lita and Becky Lynch. Considering that the legend has finished her story with WWE RAW star Bayley, the hype has now shifted to the rumored feud between Stratus and Lynch.

Trish Stratus' Instagram Story

The upcoming WWE RAW show could lay the groundwork for a long-term rivalry between Stratus and The Man. Xero News reported that Trish Stratus' heel turn is in the works while mentioning Bayley's participation in tonight's episode. Thus, Damage CTRL could play a vital role in the tag team title match. It remains to be seen whether Stratus will return to the rescue of Lita and Lynch once again.

For those who just joined the hype train, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch are rumored to have a singles bout at SummerSlam 2023. The Hall of Famer is somehow coping with her Canada's Got Talent schedule, wrestling endeavors, and motherhood. If she continues to be a part of WWE for the next few months, she could lock horns with The Man at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

WWE RAW: Trish Stratus felt honored after sharing the ring with her longtime best friend

Trish and Lita's connection is seemingly flawless both on and off-screen. They've been friends for over two decades. On top of that, they were the cornerstones of the Attitude Era and had notable feuds for the women's title in the mid-2000s.

During a guest appearance on Vibe 105.5 FM, Stratus spoke about her legendary alliance with Lita at WrestleMania 39.

"It’s an honor for me to do this with my bestie. Like for us to come back this many years later and you know 23 years we’ve been here now. And to be able to do it together, to have a WrestleMania moment together is so much fun."

Trish Stratus put on a commendable performance at WrestleMania 39, highlighting she can still go inside the squared circle.

