WWE RAW Preview: Is Brock Lesnar in Albany, New York?

Brock Lesnar is currently the topic of conversation. At WWE Night of Champions 2023, he defeated Cody Rhodes in a fantastic match that revolved around Rhodes' injured arm. After a heroic struggle, The American Nightmare eventually passed out while being imprisoned in a Kimura Lock in an epic story.

Even though the former AEW star defeated him at Backlash 2023, Brock Lesnar was able to steal the show once more and dominate the action during his decisive victory at Night of Champions.

Cageside Seats @cagesideseats Brock Lesnar defeats Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions cagesideseats.com/wwe/2023/5/27/… Brock Lesnar defeats Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions cagesideseats.com/wwe/2023/5/27/…

Following the exciting conclusion of WWE's fifth premium live event of the year, many viewers wonder if Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Lesnar apparently won't be featured on tonight's episode since he is currently on a break from the company and hasn't had any publicly announced events through the end of 2023.

However, the animosity between the Beast and the American Nightmare may not resolve until the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Brock Lesnar could face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023

WWE may schedule a third match between Lesnar and Cody Rhodes after awarding Lesnar the victory over Rhodes at Night of Champions.

In their fierce rivalry, Rhodes and Lesnar are presently tied at one victory each. Given that they are two of the biggest rivals in the business and the previous history of animosity between them, a rubber match is necessary.

Xero News @NewsXero Cody vs Brock 3 at Summerslam Cody vs Brock 3 at Summerslam

This year, the Biggest Party of the Summer will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Beast is currently the most popular attraction that WWE has to offer, and since SummerSlam is one of the company's most important events, he must be there.

Will WWE schedule a match between Cody and Lesnar for a third time? Soon enough, we will know whether or not the company decides to move in that direction.

