WWE RAW Preview: Logan Paul to cost 35-year-old superstar a huge opportunity tonight? Possibility explored

Logan Paul shocked the WWE Universe when he defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. This was only The Maverick’s eighth match in WWE, and he has already draped himself with gold!

Currently, Paul is a free agent and hence can make appearances across all three of WWE's brands. However, this advantage for Paul may become a curse for current RAW Superstar, Ricochet. Tonight on the red brand's show, Ricochet is set to take on The Miz, Bronson Reed and Ivar in a #1 Contender's Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

This may provide Logan Paul with an opportunity to exact some revenge on Ricochet as a result of the latter ambushing Paul on the October 23rd, 2023, edition of WWE RAW.

The assault on Paul occurred when Ricochet speared him and launched a series of punches onto him after the former called out Samantha Irvin and invited her into the ring.

An interference in the upcoming #1 Contender's Match from Logan could cost Ricochet the chance to face Gunther for the title, and even boost the rivalry between the two high-flying superstars.

Santos Escobar has a message for Logan Paul

At Crown Jewel, Rey Mysterio lost his US title due to an interference from one of Logan Paul's cronies, resulting in Paul using brass knuckles to knock out Mysterio before pinning him for the win. Of course, Paul hid the knuckles before the referee could see it and disqualified him.

Prior to hitting Mysterio for the victory, Paul initially dropped the brass knuckles outside the ring. Santos Escobar arrived at ringside to chase away Paul's guy, but seemingly picked up the knuckles and leaving them on the side of the ring, close enough for Paul to recover it. Ultimately, Paul won with the foreign object, resulting in Escobar unintentionally helping The Maverick pick up the title. Following the victory, Escobar took to social media to express his frustration towards the new United States Champion.

"You’re NO CHAMPION to me. I’ll get you!! POR. LA. RAZA," Santos wrote.

The Maverick will ideally represent the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown, and fans can expect him to show up with the belt on the red show as well!

