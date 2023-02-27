WWE RAW Preview: Logan Paul return planned for tonight?

Tonight's WWE RAW preview is packed with exciting matches and a returning superstar, but it looks like Logan Paul will not be joining the upcoming episode of the Red brand.

For those wondering if Logan Paul will return to RAW tonight, it is highly unlikely. The Maverick was present for his brother, Jake Paul's boxing match against Tommy Fury. The event was held at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on February 26, 2023. Even if the superstar took a private plane to Michigan, it would take more than 10 hours of travel time to reach the location.

Logan was last seen during this month's Elimination Chamber event. During the Men's Chamber match, he made a surprise appearance and attacked Seth Rollins, causing the latter to become the new United States Champion. The two stars have been exchanging insults ever since Paul eliminated Rollins from the 30-men Rumble match during last month's premium live event.

The YouTuber's latest wrestling match was in November 2022 for the Crown Jewel event. He unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Not only did the challenger fail to capture the title, but also sustained an injury that put him on the sidelines for a while.

WWE RAW Preview: Which stars are scheduled for tonight's show if Logan Paul is not present?

It's been highly speculated that Seth Rollins' and Logan Paul's feud will reach its end on WrestleMania 39. However, they're not the only superstars setting up a match for the April premium live event.

Omos, alongside MVP, appeared on last week's episode and called out Brock Lesnar to challenge him at WrestleMania. Tonight, fans will get to see if the two dominant stars finally face each other for the first time.

Logan may not be present for tonight, but WWE Hall of Famer Lita is. She is scheduled to team up with former opponent Becky Lynch to take on Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Tonight's WWE RAW preview also showed The Miz present for a special WrestleMania edition of Miz TV. Last week, he unsuccessfully faced Seth in a singles match. It remains to be seen if The Visionary and The A-Lister will see each other again if Logan Paul is not available tonight.

Two other women's bouts were also advertised for tonight's WWE RAW preview. Asuka will finally get to settle her differences with Carmella. This will be the same case between Piper Niven and Candice LeRae.

It remains to be seen what other surprises and matches that were not announced for tonight's WWE RAW preview will make it into the upcoming episode.

