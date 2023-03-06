WWE RAW Preview: Will Bray Wyatt make Bobby Lashley pay tonight for his attack on Uncle Howdy?

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW is expected to be a must-see show, with a plethora of massive segments announced for the evening. However, the previous edition of SmackDown may have set the foundation for another must-see segment on WWE RAW.

Bobby Lashley crashed Friday night's blue brand to confront Bray Wyatt but was met with a sneak attack from Uncle Howdy. However, Lashley averted the disaster and planted Howdy with a Spinebuster.

The lights went out, and Howdy escaped. But Lashley proved he wasn't afraid of Wyatt or his antics by successfully derailing the former Universal Champion's master plan. Will The All Mighty pay a heavy price for his bold actions on SmackDown as his rival plots another vicious scheme?

Before we delve further, it is worth noting that both Superstars are on separate brands. Hence, Wyatt's potential appearance on RAW will be a special outing. He has traveled to Monday nights in recent months, most notably at RAW is XXX, where he had a memorable interaction with The Undertaker.

For a mastermind like Wyatt, he doesn't have to be physically present on RAW to seek revenge. With some assistance from Uncle Howdy and his puppets, the charismatic SmackDown Superstar could use a theatrical display of dark and sinister mind games to set Bobby Lashley off course.

The former Universal Champion could make his presence felt by costing The All Mighty a massive victory on RAW. Another FireFly Fun House segment to get on Lashley's nerves could be another strategy.

Either way, there is a strong possibility that the Wyatt-Lashley saga could continue in Boston on RAW.

John Cena will return tonight on WWE RAW

While the above-proposed interaction is a prediction, John Cena is definitely expected to appear in Boston tonight for RAW. Austin Theory has taken shots at Cena, and they will confront each other in TD Garden.

The two Superstars are expected to collide in a long-rumored massive dream match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. Expect an official announcement to be made tonight.

Also scheduled for the show are two colossal singles matches. Kevin Owens will battle Solo Sikoa while Sami Zayn will settle his differences with Jimmy Uso. Logan Paul and Seth Rollins will come face-to-face with WrestleMania host, The Miz, lurking in the shadows.

Bray Wyatt or not, WWE RAW is going to be one memorable evening with many thrilling prospects.

