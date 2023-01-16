WWE RAW Preview: Will Brock Lesnar return to settle the score with Bobby Lashley tonight?

The WWE RAW preview for tonight's special episode of the Monday show features the recently returned Bobby Lashley. A possible reformation of The Hurt Business has been teased and another bit of unsettled business for The All Mighty has to do with Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate was last seen at last year's Crown Jewel event where he defeated Bobby Lashley, giving both men a win against each other. Since then, The Beast has not appeared in WWE programming, while Lashley is mostly involved with the United States Championship angle with Seth Rollins and Austin Theory.

In a December 2022 episode of RAW, Lashley was also "fired" by Adam Pearce after the former attacked officials following his loss to Seth Rollins. The WWE official announced that he has reinstated the superstar, but it was only on last week's episode that he resurfaced. As it turns out, it was even influenced by MVP.

Although the Hurt Business reunion was teased, it looks like Lashley is not interested in them at the moment. In a posted WWE RAW preview, it looks like he will address the fans about his whereabouts. Still, not all segments in WWE always go peaceful.

It's possible that Brock might return for tonight's episode and announce that he has also entered the Rumble to most likely ruin The All Mighty's chances of winning. Although there's still no confirmation of Lesnar's return to the Stamford-based promotion, it was reported that he made some requests regarding his future matches.

Tonight's WWE RAW 30th-anniversary episode also includes The Judgment Day, who is now in line to face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

WWE RAW Preview: Bobby Lashley believes the Brock Lesnar feud will never be over

The feud between Lashley and Lesnar has been one that fans have waited for a while. Both men are known for their natural skills, abilities, strengths, and similar backgrounds in sports. From the looks of it, the RAW Superstar believes he will see his rival once again.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Bobby explained that regardless of the outcome of their match at Crown Jewel, there are still a lot of layers surrounding their feud:

"I don’t think this is the last time we’re gonna see each other. I think, until the end of my career [or] the end of his career, there’s always gonna be Bobby and Brock(...)I think there’s so much more that me and Brock can actually get into. So I think that this feud is gonna be a feud that’s gonna keep going, and it’s gonna keep looking different, and there’s gonna be a lot more involved with it," [H/T Fightful]

What do you think about the possible continuation of the Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley feud on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts below!

