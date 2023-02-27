WWE RAW Preview: Will Trish Stratus make her return tonight? Major clue out

Tonight's WWE RAW preview features the anticipated return of Lita to the ring, which has made some fans think that fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' return is also near.

Prior to Lita and Becky Lynch's Women's Tag Team Championship match against Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL, Trish Stratus sent a message supporting the challengers. It may seem like if Trish doesn't return tonight, she will do so in upcoming episodes to make sure the numbers game is fair for Lita and Lynch.

"Women uplifting women … literally in this case! Sending all the good stuff to my #bestie @AmyDumas and @BeckyLynchWWE for their tag match on @WWE #Raw tomorrow! Kill it girls!!!" Trish Stratus tweeted.

It has been rumored for weeks now that Lynch will be joined by the Hall of Famers in her feud against Damage CTRL. It was even reported that Stratus was present for last week's episode but was pulled due to "creative changes." Instead, only Lita and Becky appeared for Bayley's Ding Dong, Hello! talk show segment. Still, Trish and WWE still have a pleasant relationship despite the rumored canceled appearance.

WWE RAW Preview: Bayley and Trish Stratus don't have the best relationship

Last year, Stratus and The Role Model had an intense back-and-forth on social media. On an August episode of RAW, both women traded words inside the ring but no physical altercation took place. From the looks of it, that may change soon.

It's no secret that Bayley hasn't played fair, especially in recent times on her feud with Becky. It's possible that for tonight's episode, she will play a role in Kai and Sky retaining the titles. Bayley's possible interference might cause Lita and Becky to ask Trish to even their numbers.

In a past interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bayley confirmed that she would be interested in facing the 47-year-old star for a singles match in the future whenever the Hall of Famer is ready.

"I don't know, she just never came back," Bayley said. "She (Trish) only wants to show up in Toronto, which, come on, if you wanna be around, if you wanna be on our show, you gotta show up more than once. Show up in California, show up where I'm from. I would love to have a match with Trish Stratus someday but it's just a matter of if she's ever gonna be ready."

It remains to be seen if tonight will mark the highly-awaited return of the former Women's Champion. For now, fans will just have to tune in for the upcoming RAW shows.

