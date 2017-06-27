WWE RAW Results 26th June 2017, Latest Monday Night Raw winners and video highlights

Samoa Joe destroys Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns gets the Strowman treatment.

This week’s episode of RAW took place in Los Angeles, California. The show was stacked with the return of Brock Lesnar, the ongoing feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Stowman and a whole lot more as we head straight to results.

Roman Reigns kicks off Monday Night RAW

RAW started off with Roman Reigns coming out to address the fans. He was greeted by a volley of boos along with chants of "We want Strowman". Roman told the fans about how the ring was his year before promising to make Strowman pay when the sound of ambulance sirens were heard.

Roman cautiously walked up to the ambulance and opened the door only to see that Strowman wasn't inside. Reigns was attacked from behind by Strowman as he inspected the ambulance. He tossed Roman onto the entrance ramp where Roman briefly fought back before Strowman tossed him off the ramp and onto the ambulance.