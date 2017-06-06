WWE RAW Results 5th June 2017, Latest Monday Night Raw winners and video highlights

An epic episode of RAW to follow WWE Extreme Rules.

RAW came to us from Wilkes-Barre, PA tonight and the show was pretty good. Samoa Joe continued his ascent to the top since winning the #1 contendership and the chance to face Brock Lesnar. We also got more of Alexa Bliss and the new RAW Tag-Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.

Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

RAW started off with a huge matchup as the ‘Eater of Worlds’ Bray Wyatt taking on Roman Reigns. Bray came out first and cut a promo damning everyone who’d gotten in his way during the Fatal-5-Way match at Extreme Rules before he was joined by Roman Reigns.

The crowd greeted Roman with loud and prolonged chants of “Roman Sucks” from the fans in attendance. For some reason, Roman took in the crowd’s reaction and told Wyatt that apparently getting “Roman sucks” chanted at him made him the big dog. Roman then hit Bray with a cheapshot to get the match started.

Bray rolled out of the ring after the punch to the face and followed it up with an attempted Sister Abigail. Roman broke out of it and hit Bray with a back elbow to send him rolling out of the ring as we headed to a commercial.

We came back to see Bray in complete control. Bray had Roman in a headlock. Roman tried to hit Bray with a Samoan Drop when he broke free but Bray drove his elbows into Roman’s head and countered with a DDT. Wyatt then locked in a chin lock.

Roman broke out of it and hit a big right hand and followed it up with a Samoan Drop for a 2-count. Bray quickly hit back by driving Roman face-first into the turnbuckle as we headed for another commercial.

We came back from the break to see Roman Reigns back in control as he hit Wyatt with repeated shots in the corner. Bray tried to hit back with a big boot but Roman took Bray down with a hellacious clothesline.

Roman then looked to hit the Superman Punch but Bray caught him mid-move and hit the Uranage Slam for a nearfall. Bray looked to follow it up with the 10-count punches in the corner but Roman hit him with a sit out-powerbomb as we got another nearfall from this match. Reigns then managed to connect with the Superman Punch but Bray managed to kick out once again.

Reigns then gestured for the spear as Wyatt got to his feet. Bray managed to roll out of the ring right on time but Reigns met him there with a Drive By. The two men then had a nasty collision but both of them managed to beat the 10-count and make it back into the ring. Reigns then hit Wyatt with a Superman Punch before hitting the Spear to pin Bray in the middle of the ring.

Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt