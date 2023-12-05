We got another great episode of WWE RAW tonight with a big title match in the main event and an unexpected attack from Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn.

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

Nia Jax def. Shayna Baszler

DIY def. Imperium

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Natalya & Tegan Nox

The Creed Brothers def. Judgment Day

Seth Rollins def. Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Title

Drew McIntyre kicked off WWE RAW and called out Sami Zayn, saying that he deserved the beating from the Bloodline because he used to be a part of the team before betraying them.

Zayn came out and said that Drew was letting his fans and family down by complaining all the time, while Sami took his losses in stride and went on to headline WrestleMania. Drew was fuming after the retort and called for a referee before we headed for the first match of the night.

WWE RAW Results (December 4, 2023): Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn was ejected from the ring right off the bat, and Drew McIntyre tried to toss him head-first into the ring post, but Zayn countered and shoved him at it instead. Back in the ring, Drew got a clothesline before stomping on Sami's chest and legs.

Sami tried to lift Drew for a vertical suplex but failed before sidestepping a tackle and hitting a suplex. Zayn looked like he hurt his leg but managed to hit a tilt-a-whirl DDT for a near fall.

Drew was sent outside before tossing Sami over the announce desk. Back after a break on RAW, McIntyre hit a powerbomb for a near fall before Zayn came back with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall of his own.

Sami's leg was still hurt and Drew hit a chop block to the injured knee before taking him out with a Claymore and picking up the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

Grade: B+

Backstage after the match, Drew attacked Sami and took him down once more before stomping on his knee before Adam Pearce came out with officials and stopped him.

Jey Uso showed up after a break and told Sami that he would be okay before running off to find Drew.

Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW

Baszler sent Nia into the corner early on before being sent outside the ring. Jax got a big leg drop before getting some big strikes and locking in the Cobra Clutch. Baszler broke the hold but took a Samoan Drop.

Jax hit a running senton before Baszler tried for an Ankle Lock. The hold was broken and Shayna hit a German Suplex before locking in the Khirifuda. Jax broke the hold and hit the Banzai Drop for the win.

Result: Nia Jax def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch showed up after the match and ran to the ring but Nia ran away before the Man could get to her.

Grade: B-

We learned that CM Punk was now a free agent and will likely announce which brand he would join this Friday on SmackDown.

DIY vs. Imperium on WWE RAW

Ciampa and Kaiser kicked off the match and Imperium were in control early on as they isolated Ciampa in the corner. Gargano tagged in and hit a slingshot spear before DIY failed the Meet in the Middle. Vinci sent Gargano outside before Kaiser rolled Ciampa up for the first pin.

Back after a break on RAW, Imperium missed their finisher and Gargano rolled Vinci up for a pinfall, making the score an even 1-1. Vinci got a big moonsault on Gargano off the ropes, but Ciampa broke the pin. The two teams traded big strikes before Gargano spiked Vinci with a big DDT.

Ciampa took Kaiser down with a top rope move, but Vinci interrupted the following Meet in the Middle. Kaiser failed to get the rollup of the distraction before DIY finally hit the Meet in the Middle on Kaiser for the win.

Result: DIY def. Imperium

Grade: B

R-Truth was in the Judgment Day's clubhouse and he even brought them a TV. Damian Priest said that they weren't following Rhea's instructions anymore and acted like he was the leader as he sent Dominik and JD McDonagh after the Creed Brothers.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox on WWE RAW

Natalya started off strong but failed to get the early Sharpshooter before Carter came in with a big assisted splash and took her out. Nox came in and cleared the ring but took a big kick and a senton in the corner.

Natalya was isolated in the corner before coming back with a suplex and a near fall. Carter and Chance got the combined finisher from the top rope on Natalya before taking Nox out with a superkick and picked up the win.

Result: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Natalya & Tegan Nox

Grade: C

Cody Rhodes was out next and called out Shinsuke Nakamura and said that he was looking for either an explanation or a fight. Nakamura showed up on the Titantron and said that he and Cody were the same before showing footage of both of them failing to secure gold at WrestleMania. Rhodes said they were nothing alike since he never runs away from a fight.

The Creed Brothers vs. Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Dominik was in trouble early on as the Creeds isolated him and R-Trush showed up at ringside to support his new friends. JD tagged in and sent the Creed Brother outside before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, The Creeds hit some big suplexes before trying for the Brutus Ball combo on JD but Dominik dragged Brutus down from the apron. Dom hit the 619 on Julius for a near fall before the Creeds got the Brutus Ball finisher on JD for the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. Judgment Day

Grade: B-

Backstage, Adam Pearce told Seth Rollins that he invited CM Punk to RAW next week to convince him to sign with the Red Brand.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Title match on WWE RAW

Uso started off strong and hit a big backbreaker on the champ before getting a near fall. Rollins missed a buckle bomb at ringside before taking a DDT on the floor. Back after a break on RAW, Rollins sent Jey back outside and hit a big dive before Jey recovered and hit one of his own.

Rollins came back with the superplex/falcon arrow combo before getting the Pedigree in the ring but Jey managed to kick out! Jey dodged the stomp and hit a stomp for a near fall. Rollins got the buckle bomb in the corner but Jey hit another spear before getting a near-fall off the frog splash for yet another near fall.

Rollins took another superkick but countered the spear with the pedigree. Rollins followed up with the stomp and picked up the hard-fought win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Title

Grade: A

Drew McIntyre attacked Jey after the match and hit him with the claymore before putting him through the announce desk as RAW went off the air.