WWE RAW: Rhea Ripley to turn on Dominik Mysterio following 3-time champion's actions? Exploring the possibility 

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW could see a massive swerve as The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley may turn on Dominik Mysterio following the actions of a three-time champion from last week.

The superstar in question is Nia Jax. The 39-year-old star attacked Rhea Ripley on the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE RAW last week. Nia handed a brutal beatdown to the current Women's World Champion, planting the seeds of a potential clash.

However, none of The Judgment Day members, including Dominik Mysterio, showed up to make the save. Later, Mami took to social media to take a shot at Dirty Dom for not saving her from Nia's assault.

Expand Tweet

The recent differences between the duo could potentially result in Ripley turning on Dominik Mysterio in the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley shares her thoughts on a dream match against WWE RAW star Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley shared her honest take on a potential dream match against Becky Lynch in a recent interview.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo, the current Women's World Champion said that a dream clash against Becky would mean the world to her. The Judgment Day member praised Becky for her splendid achievements before taking a massive shot at The Man.

"I mean, obviously, it would mean the world; Becky's [the] one that I watched before I made it to WWE, and then, even when I was in WWE. She's [the] one that I've paid close attention to, and she's made so much history herself. I would love to step into the ring with her. But also, on the other hand, Becky, how does it feel stepping in the ring with Rhea? Are you excited? Are you nervous? Are you scared? Are you doubting yourself? Because, maybe, you should!" she said.

While Ripley is currently locked in a feud with Nia Jax on RAW, the Australian superstar is rumored to defend her gold against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch to happen at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE