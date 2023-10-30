WWE RAW star to finally join The Judgment Day after defeating Seth Rollins in major match? Exploring the chances

This week's episode of WWE RAW is the final one before Crown Jewel, which will see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The two have an interesting dynamic heading into the event, with The Judgment Day heavily involved.

Rollins rejected Rhea Ripley's invitation to join the heel stable last week, which could prove detrimental in multiple ways. One of them is through a match with JD McDonagh on WWE RAW. The Irishman isn't a full-blown member of The Judgment Day but remains associated with them.

There is a possibility McDonagh defeats Seth Rollins to get added to the group officially, but what are the chances of it happening? Not too good. The Visionary will likely defeat the former Cruiserweight Champion and remain strong ahead of his match against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel. JD looks set to stay on the periphery for now.

Speaking of The Scottish Warrior, The Judgment Day has also been courting him lately. Rhea Ripley helped McIntyre defeat Sami Zayn on WWE RAW last week despite him not needing it. For now, he remains a babyface who is only looking after himself without any concern for others.

WWE RAW will be very different if Drew McIntyre dethrones Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel

A World Heavyweight Title change at Crown Jewel would turn everything on WWE RAW upside down, especially if Drew McIntyre joins The Judgment Day in the process. He would be a stronger fit for the group than JD McDonagh, who has been trying to join for months now.

McIntyre could even replace Damian Priest after he loses his Money in the Bank cash-in. The possibilities are endless, but for now, Seth Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion. It remains to be seen if that will change at Crown Jewel and how a title change would impact Survivor Series.

