WWE RAW star gave away recent heel turn a long time ago: Here's how

New feuds and storylines have begun in WWE after this year's WrestleMania event. Some champions retained their titles at the show, while others didn't. The fallout from the event also witnessed Trish Stratus' shocking heel turn as she attacked her former ally, Becky Lynch.

WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus returned to TV earlier this year. The former teamed up with Becky Lynch against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. Later on, Stratus joined the mix to even the numbers against the Bayley-led faction. Lynch, Lita, and Stratus even successfully took down the trio at WrestleMania 39. However, their alliance ended on this week's episode of RAW.

Lita and Lynch were supposed to defend their title against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the red show. However, the Hall of Famer was attacked backstage before the match. Stratus took her best friend's place in the title match. The champions were unsuccessful in defending the title, but Lynch's night wasn't over yet as she was attacked by her teammate. However, it looks like the heel turn was teased long before it happened.

In July 2022, Trish Stratus spoke with Bill Apter and was asked about a return to the ring. The 47-year-old didn't take long to reveal that she has had her eye on Becky Lynch for a while.

"I mean, if someone's out of line, Becky Lynch. She's a little out of sorts right now, she's got a lot on her mind and I think I can take advantage of that. Don't tell her I said that. Maybe I will just slip in there and beat her."

From the looks of it, Trish Stratus may have been brewing a heel turn for months now.

The aftermath of Trish Stratus' heel turn on WWE RAW

There had been some speculation that Stratus would turn heel soon, but some were still surprised when it occurred on RAW.

One-half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan, stated in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley that she was speechless about what Stratus did to Lynch.

Meanwhile, Stratus only gave a possible vague explanation for her actions. She posted a video of herself walking on social media while Billie Eilish's song Bad Guy plays in the background.

For now, fans must wait and see how The Man and Lita respond to the Hall of Famer's assault.

