WWE RAW star with roots in The Bloodline to retire soon? Hint that most fans missed

The Bloodline is currently one of the most notable groups in WWE today, despite the recent cracks in their relationship. The stable consists of some members of the Anoa'i wrestling family. However, one of their family members might leave the sport soon.

Tamina Snuka is a WWE star who is related to The Bloodline but is not part of the group. She debuted alongside The Usos in 2010 and has teamed up with AJ Lee, Lana, Natalya, and Nia Jax throughout her career. She hasn't appeared in programming lately but remains active backstage. However, it looks like the wrestling veteran is thinking about retirement.

While on Ring The Belle, Nia Jax told the story of how her Royal Rumble 2023 return took place. She began by stating that she got a call from Tamina, who apparently said that she only had a few Rumbles left.

"Tamina was telling me, 'I'm not sure how many more Royal Rumbles I'm going to have,'" said Jax. [H/T Fightful]

Tamina's last match in WWE was on a February episode of Main Event, where she was defeated by 'Michin' Mia Yim. She also participated in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she has been present backstage at various shows. In WrestleMania 39, Snuka helped Dakota Kai with her gear before her match.

Is Tamina Snuka interested in joining The Bloodline in WWE?

The 45-year-old star has teamed up with The Usos in the past and has also spent a lot of time teaming up with other superstars over the years. However, she has also expressed interest in joining The Bloodline.

In a previous interview with TMZ Sports, the former Women's Tag Team Champion was more than happy to join her cousins in the company if given a chance.

"I feel like everybody wants to be part of The Bloodline. So, I'd be stupid if I was like, 'no, I don't wanna be Blood...' Yeah, I wanna be part of The Bloodline [laughs]. It's like yeah of course everybody says but again you don't ever know. You know how it is. WWE will hit you with a surprise from the side of the face, you don't even know where that's coming from," said Tamina.

It remains to be seen when we will watch Tamina back on WWE programming again and if she will join her cousins somewhere down the line.

