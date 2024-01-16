WWE RAW stars to finally win their first title following huge return tonight? Exploring the possibility

The main event of WWE RAW last night featured a surprise return. Indus Sher (Veer and Sanga) showed up alongside Jinder Mahal before the latter's World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins. Could this lead to a tag team title run for the two former NXT stars?

Indus Sher may not go immediately after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship following their return to the red brand this week. The duo almost got Jinder Mahal his second world title win after seven years on the main roster.

The Modern Day Maharaja became the 50th WWE Champion by beating Randy Orton at Backlash 2017. He successfully defended his title against The Viper and Shinsuke Nakamura. Mahal dropped the gold to AJ Styles in the lead-up to that year's Survivor Series.

Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal could discuss a new strategy following The Modern Day Maharaja's shocking loss on WWE RAW. It is worth mentioning that Seth Rollins tweaked his knee during the match against the man whom he beat for the NXT Championship years ago.

What's on tap for WWE RAW next week?

The January 22 edition of WWE RAW will be the final episode of the red brand before Royal Rumble 2024. WWE has announced a couple of matches and segments for the show:

CM Punk comes face-to-face with Cody Rhodes

Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

For those who didn't watch RAW this week, Priest and McIntyre exchanged blows in the main event after Senor Money in the Bank tried to insert himself in the World Heavyweight Title contest between Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal.

It remains to be seen which of the two superstars will emerge as the winner just days before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

