WWE RAW Superstar to aid Kevin Owens against Santos Escobar? Exploring the possibility 

Since debuting on SmackDown, Kevin Owens did not seem like himself for a while. However, in recent times, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion has been doing well for himself. During the most recent episode of the blue brand, Owens progressed to defeat Carmelo Hayes in a singles match.

With this victory, the Canadian superstar has booked a place in the finals of the United States Championship Tournament. He will now face Santos Escobar in the finals. While Kevin Owens has what it takes to beat Escobar, the latter has help in the form of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

This is something Owens needs to be aware of. Hence, in their upcoming match on SmackDown, Owens could receive aid from a RAW Superstar. The superstar in question is Sami Zayn. Being away from WWE programming for a while, Zayn could return on SmackDown to help Owens combat the likes of Garza and Carrillo.

Before Kevin Owens could be drafted to SmackDown, he was involved in a tag team with Sami Zayn. The duo had a very successful championship reign together. Hence, it won't be surprising to see Zayn helping his best friend.

Kevin Owens detailed his match against Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown

While Kevin Owens defeated Carmelo Hayes on the latest episode of SmackDown, it was a hard fought win for the Canadian. Throughout the match, Hayes had many significant moments and performed very well. Even though he did not win, Hayes earned appreciation from Owens.

During a backstage chat with WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton, Kevin Owens said that Carmelo Hayes is a fantastic professional wrestler. Owens also added that the former NXT Champion gave him a run for his money.

Owens said:

"Look Carmelo Hayes is a fantastic professional wrestler. Let me say this. And you remember when he told me that I wasn't gonna little bro him? You were right there with me. I still don't know what that means. I don't know if I little bro'd him in this match. Didn't feel like it. Felt like, if anything, he was little bro-ing me. Really gave me a run for my money. Carmelo, I'm sure we'll see each other soon again, and again, and again for a really long time." [0:15 - 0:47]

Carmelo Hayes' performance against Owens does not come as a surprise. Previously, Hayes had done well against Finn Balor on RAW. Given his performances on the main roster, it won't be long before the fans see Carmelo regularly compete on either RAW or SmackDown.

Do you think Kevin Owens will win the United States Championship Tournament? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here