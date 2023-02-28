WWE RAW: Which Judgment Day member might not have a match at WrestleMania 39? 

The Judgment Day have been a dominant faction since their inception last year. Despite being a heel faction, Rhea Ripley's contributions to the group have been nothing short of impressive. Her massive fan following and showcase of strength enamored the wrestling world.

Last year, Priest aligned with The Rated R Superstar to form Judgment Day. He aided him by distracting AJ Styles during their match at WrestleMania 38. At the Premium Live Event that followed, WrestleMania Backlash, The Eradicator pledged her allegiance to the heelish faction.

With WrestleMania 39 not too far away, all members of the faction have a speculated or confirmed storyline for the event. Ripley won the Royal Rumble this year and chose to go up against former nemesis Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Her on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio is currently in a feud with his father, and if rumors are to be believed, the two will take their battle to The Show of Shows. Additionally, this week on RAW, Finn Balor issued a challenge to Edge for a match at the event. This seemingly only leaves Damian Priest without an opponent or storyline for WrestleMania 39.

Edge and Balor have been feuding over the past year, given the latter's betrayal and overtaking the role of Judgment Day's leader. The Hall of Famer's attempt to lure the inaugural Universal Champion as a member of the group went awry when he had already turned Ripley and Priest against him without his knowledge.

The Judgment Day's Eradicator has been booked for SmackDown this week

Following her announcement of going after Charlotte Flair's title at WrestleMania 39, there was a lot of buzz on Rhea Ripley potentially switching brands.

The 26-year-old made her main roster debut on RAW in 2021, where she challenged then RAW Women's Champion Asuka for her title at WrestleMania that year. Since then, Ripley has been associated with the Red brand, and her alliance with The Judgment Day has kept it that way.

Last week, Ripley and Dominik Mysterio appeared on a cheeky SmackDown segment with Charlotte Flair. While both their opponents are on the Blue brand, WWE might be looking to switch things up with a merger of talent across brands.

The former RAW Women's Champion is set to face former friend turned foe Liv Morgan on SmackDown this week. The two formed an impeccable tag team last year and contended for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Judgment Day have competed in various tag team matches. Most recently at Elimination Chamber, Finn Balor and The Eradicator went up against Edge and Beth Phoenix in a losing effort.

