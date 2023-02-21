WWE RAW: Which legend was supposed to return tonight? Details on scrapped plans ahead of WrestleMania 39

The latest edition of WWE RAW left the Canadian audience a bit disappointed. Over the past few weeks, Trish Stratus has been rumored to return to the red brand, but the plans haven't taken into effect. The recent update clarifies the speculations and her disappearance from the latest show.

The seven-time WWE Women's Champion was reportedly set to be involved in a storyline against Damage CTRL. She was initially believed to be partaking in a six-woman tag team match alongside Lita and Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber. The plans seemingly changed due to Dakota Kai's injury.

Details have recently emerged regarding Trish Stratus' scrapped plans for the recent WWE RAW. Fightful Select reported that the Hall of Famer was scheduled to appear during the Ding Dong Hello! segment, but there was a last-minute change of plans. It was also mentioned that she has been backstage for several weeks.

Fans hoped to see Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in action at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Although the plans didn't work out, the angle isn't scrapped. Triple H is keeping his options open, as reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Stratus hasn't performed inside the ring since SummerSlam 2019.

Scheduled for next week on WWE RAW is a Women's Tag Team Championship match. Becky Lynch and Lita will fight IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The company confirmed the bout after their heated segment on Bayley's talk show.

Could Trish Stratus return on the next episode of WWE RAW? Given the latest reports, there is a likelihood. Nuliffying the numbers game, the legend's appearance will significantly increase the chances of the babyfaces winning the tag titles.

A major hint of Trish Stratus' return on WWE RAW

Fans were quick to associate Stratus' recent social media activity with a WWE return. The Hall of Famer is seemingly leaving no stone unturned in preparing for her grand comeback.

Amidst rumors of her return on WWE RAW, Trish Stratus was spotted lifting weights in the gym. The 47-year-old legend usually uses yoga to keep herself fit and regularly posts pictures of the same. Thus, her gym workout fueled the hype around a potential wrestling return.

Last year, Stratus had to undergo surgery after experiencing severe pain in her lower right quadrant. There was revealed to be a problem with her appendix. The surgery put her future wrestling career in doubt after she teased coming out of retirement during an August episode of RAW in Toronto.

