WWE to recreate controversial outcome from 30 years ago at 2024 Royal Rumble? Looking at the possibility

WWE has confirmed two of the 30 participants in the Men’s 2024 Royal Rumble match. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk will take part in the high-stakes match-up at the January 27th premium live event.

The American Nightmare and the Second City Saint are two of the most popular superstars on WWE RAW. Both men want to finish their story on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Triple H needs to come up with a creative finish to protect two of his most popular talents in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40.

One possible outcome could see Rhodes and Punk eliminate each other in the final moments of the Men’s 2024 Royal Rumble match. This ending sounds similar to the Bret Hart versus Lex Luger finish from the 1994 Royal Rumble.

In the storyline, both men’s feet touched the floor at the same time and they were declared co-winners of the Rumble match. Both squared off against then-WWE Champion Yokozuna at WrestleMania X. Luger lost via disqualification. Bret, on the other hand, went on to dethrone Yokozuna for the title later in the main event.

Could Cody Rhodes earn title opportunity despite losing 2024 Royal Rumble match?

Cody Rhodes knows a thing or two about winning the Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare won the 2023 men's match. He eliminated Gunther to earn the opportunity to headline WrestleMania 39. He, however, lost the title match to Roman Reigns.

Ideally, CM Punk should win the 2024 Royal Rumble match by eliminating Cody Rhodes. The Straight Edge Superstar could then set his sights on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes, meanwhile, would secure his position in the title picture by winning the 2024 Elimination Chamber. He would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, Night 2.

How would you book the ending to the Men’s 2024 Rumble match? Tell us in the comments section below.

