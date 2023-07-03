WWE to recreate an iconic moment from 19 years ago with Damian Priest? Potential babyface turn explored

Damian Priest reigned supreme in the WWE Men's MITB Ladder Match and won the coveted briefcase. However, this could turn into something big as the Stamford-based promotion could throw a massive curveball at us by turning Priest into a babyface.

The company could recreate the iconic "Evolution betraying Randy Orton" moment from 19 years ago with Priest. For those unaware, Randy Orton became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004.

However, the following night on RAW, The Viper's association with Evolution came to an end after he was kicked out from the heel faction by Triple H. The entire group turned on Orton which resulted in The Legend Killer turning face.

Given WWE has been teasing Damian Preist's ouster from The Judgment Day over the last few weeks, it wouldn't be surprising if the creative team would take a similar route and pull the trigger in the coming days.

The company could have Finn Balor follow in the footsteps laid out by Triple H 19 years ago and betray the current MITB winner. The Prince, along with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, could launch a brutal beatdown on the former US Champion, much to the shock of fans.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



Finn Balor has been ready to swing on Damian Priest for weeks! My boy is the ultimate hater right now Finn Balor has been ready to swing on Damian Priest for weeks! My boy is the ultimate hater right now 😂😂https://t.co/Mj0Y4hVazY

This potential angle would not only result in Priest turning into a babyface but would also open doors to JD McDonagh's addition to the faction. Balor could bring in JD to replace Damian in The Judgment Day.

WWE legend thinks Damian Priest could become a future WWE Universal Champion

Damian Priest has been doing some of the best work of his career in the last few months on the main roster. The Punishment's stocks have sky-rocketed following his huge win in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Priest's impressive character work and power-packed performances have earned him huge praise from the WWE Universe, with wrestling legend Road Dogg touting him as a future Universal Champion.

On his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, the Hall of Famer said:

"Think about the people that Damian Priest is surrounded by — Finn Balor, Rhea, Dom — and he’s even in that group stepping out and shining, and so, big things [are coming], I predict he’ll be a Universal Champion one day. I do believe that, and I believe he could carry it.”

Do you think Damian Priest has what it takes to be a future WWE Universal Champion? Share our thoughts in the comments section below.

You can also check out: 4 potential directions for Roman Reigns following MITB. Click here.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes