WWE releases incoming ahead of Friday Night SmackDown? Former star's cryptic tweet sparks belief

Endeavor Group's acquisition of WWE to form a publicly traded company came with the added threat of cost-cutting. The Stamford-based promotion has a bloated roster with a few talents not being utilized effectively. Fears of a mass release gained precedence when CEO Nick Khan shed light on the promotion's plans, allowing a veteran wrestler to potentially give a teaser about the situation.

Jayson Paul had a notable run in WWE as JTG from 2006 to 2014. Teaming with Shad Gaspard, they were one of the most decorated tag teams on the main roster. Cryme Tyme had memorable feuds against The Legacy, John Morisson and The Miz, and The Hart Dynasty, but they split in 2010. JTG then went into a disappointing singles run and was eventually released in June 2014.

Having had his own share of frustrations with WWE, former superstar JTG commented on a Twitter post mentioning the upcoming releases. He warned the WWE Superstars not to "pick up the phone on Friday." It may have been a joke about the tense situation in the locker room or a major hint for superstar releases starting from SmackDown.

WWE's merger with the UFC at the beginning of this month opened up a wide range of possibilities for the product. Multiple MMA fighters can easily transition to pro wrestling, whereas brand sponsorships have been maximized. The future of Vince McMahon's brainchild seems positive, but several superstars and staff may have to see the door.

WWE CEO Nick Khan gave an update about the massive budget cuts in the near future

Nick Khan revealed that the upcoming roster cuts will be "pretty aggressive." during an interview with Lightshed Live. The company is aiming for a budget of $50 million. However, the date for the talent releases hasn't been fixed since the promotion is still being accustomed to the leadership and stock market changes.

"If you look at what Endeavor was able to take out, cost-wise, from UFC in 2016 or shortly after that deal was done, we have the same expectation here. We think 50 (million) is a really conservative number. We have integration teams now, we’re going to get those in shape, I think we’ll have a better sense of it in a month or two."

Parroting Vince McMahon's claims for selling the Stamford-based promotion, Khan spoke on how they are aiming to maximize the profits of the shareholders.

"We’re going to be pretty aggressive with them to make sure that, for our shareholders and for our company, our organization is as lean and mean as possible, and we’re going to rely on the Endeavor flywheel to make up the rest." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Numerous superstars' contracts will expire in 2023, including Alexa Bliss and Drew McIntyre. Here is the full list.

