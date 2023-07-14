WWE could revive popular storyline if 35-year old absent star returns on SmackDown? Analyzing the possibilities

This week’s SmackDown is sure to be packed with a lot of action. The forthcoming edition of the blue brand could also witness the return of a 35-year-old star, potentially leading to the revival of a popular storyline.

The star in question is none other than Elias. The Drifter could return to SmackDown tonight after several weeks of absence and team up with LA Knight. Twitter thinks their similar physique can lead to the revival of Elias/Ezekiel storyline on WWE television.

Apprently, these fans have some ideas on how a stotyline between LA Knight and Elias could play out:

Justin Dawson @jd88237 @jpereira23425 Imagine Kevin Owens meeting LA Knight and is told he's Ezekiel and Elias' missing brother Elrod @jpereira23425 Imagine Kevin Owens meeting LA Knight and is told he's Ezekiel and Elias' missing brother Elrod https://t.co/pXBOwOJeaX

Eaglegaminga @Jamesgamingsa its just me or Ezekiel and elias is La Knight From wwe its same person that he Changes his own names on their its just me or Ezekiel and elias is La Knight From wwe its same person that he Changes his own names on their

Twitch/xGuillau 🇵🇷 @xGuillau



I'd be down for LA Knight showing up with Elias so they can drive KO crazy 🤣 @WrestlingBlog_ Don't give them ideasI'd be down for LA Knight showing up with Elias so they can drive KO crazy 🤣 @WrestlingBlog_ Don't give them ideas 😂😂😂I'd be down for LA Knight showing up with Elias so they can drive KO crazy 🤣

Elias last wrestled on the blue brand in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on March 31, 2023. The match was won by Bobby Lashley, who was originally supposed to have a match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

Elias’ last televised match before he his absence took place on the April 15, 2023, of Monday Night RAW. The 35-year-old partook in a Battle Royal to determine the number one contender to GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship that night.

What’s in store for SmackDown this week?

The July 14, 2023, episode of the blue brand will air live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The show will feature a WWE Women’s Championship match between defending champion Asuka and challenger Bianca Belair.

The E.S.T. lost the title to the Empress of Tomorrow at Night of Champions. She interfered in Asuka’s title match against Charlotte Flair on the June 30, 2023, episode of the blue brand.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Loving this more serious side of Belair.



#SmackDown Bianca Belair just took out Charlotte Flair and Asuka, delivering a K.O.D to both of them onto the announce table.Loving this more serious side of Belair. Bianca Belair just took out Charlotte Flair and Asuka, delivering a K.O.D to both of them onto the announce table.Loving this more serious side of Belair. 👏👏#SmackDown https://t.co/v33jO17CB9

Also set for the show this Friday is the fallout to Jey Uso’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship challenge. Main Event Jey challenge Roman Reigns who sent Jimmy to the hospital following a vicious assault last Friday on the blue brand.

What are your predictions for SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

